Calderdale fish and chip shop named as finalist in British Takeaway Awards

The annual event champions British takeaways, with finalists from Yorkshire representing the local businesses who have helped to fuel the community over the past 18 months and demonstrate the best local cuisines.

The takeaways have been selected by Yorkshire residents who voted for their favourite locals.

The judging panel will look at each and assess them on the quality of food, range available and the standard of service.

One overall winner will be crowned for each of the 12 regions in the UK, receiving a £1,000 prize to further support their business.

2021’s finalists for Best Takeaway in Yorkshire are:

Bear Kitchen , Wakefield

Elliots Craft Pizza & Grill , Wakefield

Hirds Family Fisheries , Halifax

Sakushi Japanese , Sheffield

Tavassoli's Cafe, Bar & Grill , Leeds

Whether they’ve supported key workers and those in need in the local community or catered to the ever changing demands for alternative diets including vegan cuisine and healthier alternatives, the awards will give Yorkshire takeaways the recognition they deserve following a turbulent 2020

Winners of the prize for Yorkshire will receive £1,000 to further their business with the overall, national ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ award receiving the prize of £5,000.

Andrew Kenny, Managing Director of Just Eat said: “We’re thrilled to be back with the British Takeaway Awards for the sixth year running. Each year we’re amazed by the standard of entries from Yorkshire and this year is no different, with a huge range of restaurants up for the award, from family run takeaways to small chains.

"Celebrating the fantastic local takeaways across the UK is particularly important this year after many turned to their local restaurants for a lift throughout the lockdowns. The UK has been voting in force to give back to their local takeaway heroes and we can’t wait to honour the winners at the awards ceremony in September”

Other awards announced on the night as judged by the panel include ‘Best Takeaway Chef in Britain’, the ‘New to Delivery’ award and the newly added ‘Good Deed Hero’ award - which will honour a restaurant that has gone above and beyond serving their community during the pandemic.