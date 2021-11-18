Calderdale homeowners can benefit from Government Insulation Scheme

Attic room insulation being installed in Calderdale

Calderdale Council is working in partnership with Eclipse Energy and Better Homes Yorkshire to deliver Phase Two of the Local Area Delivery (LAD) of the Government’s Green Homes Grant with funding from the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

The work involves fully insulating attic space, plastering and redecorating the area, installing trickle vents in the windows for air flow and, if needed providing mechanical ventilation to bathrooms, such as an extractor fan.

So far over 200 households have had attic room insulation installed and funding is still available for more properties to take advantage of this scheme before winter sets in.

Mark Bannister, Managing Director of Halifax based Eclipse Energy, who are installing the insulation said: “We’ve been delighted with the local response to the scheme.

“As the weather starts to turn colder, insulation measures like these make a huge difference for families’ energy bills, while also making their homes warmer and more comfortable.”

Stephen Batty, Head of Sustainability at Better Homes Yorkshire, said: “There is a huge focus in the world around climate change at the moment. People will have seen things in the news around COP26 recently and how world leaders are coming together to discuss how to tackle what is a global issue, but this scheme in Calderdale helps address climate change and carbon emissions locally. It demonstrates what can be done at a local level to help reduce carbon emissions from homes whilst at the same time saving money of their fuel bills.

“With energy bills on the rise, and a further increase expected to the energy bill price cap expected again in March next year, this offer is a great opportunity for people in Calderdale to make their homes warmer and cheaper to heat. I’d urge anyone who is eligible to take advantage and protect themselves against rising energy prices, whilst also helping the environment.”

The programme was launched in Calderdale in early 2021 targeting low-income households with cold, uninsulated attic bedrooms across the borough.

To qualify, households need to meet criteria, which includes a total combined income of less than £30,000.

Councillor Scott Patient, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said: ”This offer will improve affordable warmth for lower income households by making their homes warmer, healthier and cheaper to heat. These works could enable households to make significant savings on their energy bills, something which we know is especially welcome at this time.

“The insulation will also reduce carbon emissions and support the Council’s commitment to tackling the Climate Emergency as well as our ambition for the borough to be Net Zero by 2038.”