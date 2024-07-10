Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Land in Halifax where there used to 96 flats is going up for auction.

The site off Calder Close in Mixenden used to house a tower block but has now been earmarked for 18 new houses in the Calderdale Local Plan.

The 1.04 acre land has been designated as a housing area in the blueprint for the borough.

According the land’s listing on Rightmove, subject to planning permission it could house a mix of two-storey terraced and semi-detached houses.

The land is up for auction on August 15 at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham with a guide price of £95,000.

Meantime, there is also land being listed for sale at Dodge Holme Court in Mixenden for £90,000 with planning permission to build two retail units and two flats.