Calderdale Local Plan: Former Halifax tower block site earmarked for 18 new homes going up for auction
The site off Calder Close in Mixenden used to house a tower block but has now been earmarked for 18 new houses in the Calderdale Local Plan.
The 1.04 acre land has been designated as a housing area in the blueprint for the borough.
According the land’s listing on Rightmove, subject to planning permission it could house a mix of two-storey terraced and semi-detached houses.
The land is up for auction on August 15 at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham with a guide price of £95,000.
Meantime, there is also land being listed for sale at Dodge Holme Court in Mixenden for £90,000 with planning permission to build two retail units and two flats.
According to the listing: “This plot offers a fantastic opportunity to property investors, developers and builders alike with planning fully laid out and the property located in a well-connected location on the outskirts of Halifax.”