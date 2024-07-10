Calderdale Local Plan: Former Halifax tower block site earmarked for 18 new homes going up for auction

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Land in Halifax where there used to 96 flats is going up for auction.

The site off Calder Close in Mixenden used to house a tower block but has now been earmarked for 18 new houses in the Calderdale Local Plan.

The 1.04 acre land has been designated as a housing area in the blueprint for the borough.

According the land’s listing on Rightmove, subject to planning permission it could house a mix of two-storey terraced and semi-detached houses.

The land in Mixenden is going up for auction

The land is up for auction on August 15 at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham with a guide price of £95,000.

Meantime, there is also land being listed for sale at Dodge Holme Court in Mixenden for £90,000 with planning permission to build two retail units and two flats.

According to the listing: “This plot offers a fantastic opportunity to property investors, developers and builders alike with planning fully laid out and the property located in a well-connected location on the outskirts of Halifax.”

