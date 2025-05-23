A Halifax pub building which dates back to 1865 could be turned into a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO).

An application has been submitted to Calderdale Council to convert The New Welly, on Rochdale Road at King Cross.

The building has previously been known as the Wellington Inn and Perry Cafe Bar.

According to a heritage statement submitted with the application, records imply the property was in use as a pub for 150 years.

It underwent a makeover in 2014 but in suffered fire damage a year later.

"Following a further refurbishment, the inn continued trading intermittently as a public house,” adds the statement.

"In the early 2020s, it proved difficult to trade profitably, being forced to cease trading in 2024.

"The land immediately adjacent to the west boundary of the site is in the ownership of applicant and is currently used as a hand car wash.”

The statement adds: “No harm will come as a result of the proposed development, which will have a positive impact on the environment, bringing the property back into viable use and increasing the housing supply.”

The application is to create an eight-bedroom HMO with a maximum of eight occupants.

Each bedroom would have its own en suite bathroom and there would be a ground floor communal kitchen.

Outside space would be created by refurbishing the existing roof terrace and upgrading the enclosed yard.

The existing area to the west of the site will be used for parking.

People can comment on the application by visiting the planning portal on the council’s website and searching for reference 25/00198/FUL.