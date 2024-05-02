Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application had been submitted to Calderdale Council to restore Hughes Corporation at Square Road, near The Piece Hall, and create a new eatery.

But the bid has now been withdrawn.

The grade II listed building is currently vacant and has been for a number of years.

The application to turn the building into a restaurant and bar has been withdrawn

It was last used as bar and diner the Hughes Corporation.

According to the application, the food and drink venue would have created 30 new full-time jobs.

It would have wanted to open between 8.30am and 11pm Monday to Friday, 8.30am until 1.30am on a Saturday and 9am until 10pm on Sundays.

Halifax Civic Trust had welcomed the plans, but had suggested some design amendments.

The building was previously earmarked for demolition in 2019 by Calderdale Council to make way for highway improvements before it was granted Grade II listed status.

Halifax town centre has recently seen three restaurants shut in less than a month.

One of the town’s favourite places to eat, Pride and Provenance, closed at the end of March, with its owners saying they were devastated to have had to make the decision to stop trading.

They said tough trading conditions coupled with a lack of support for the hospitality industry meant continuing with the restaurant was just not viable.

Its closure was followed by another popular eatery, Turkish restaurant Anatolia, on Horton Street, announcing it was shutting because of issues with its landlord.