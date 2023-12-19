News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Calderdale planning applications: Bid to create new Halifax three-floor food and drink venue in Grade II listed building

A historic Halifax town centre building which was earmarked for demolition could become a new three-floor bar and restaurant.
By Catherine Gannon
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:51 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 12:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A planning application for a new “food and beverage venue” at 31 Square Road – known most recently as the Hughes Corporation – has been submitted to Calderdale Council.

It was previously earmarked for demolition in 2019 by Calderdale Council to make way for highway improvements before being granted Grade II listed status.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site lies within the Halifax Town Centre Conservation Area, and the plan aims to 'retain key elements' of the building's heritage by keeping the look of the external building, in keeping with its surroundings, says the application.

Most Popular
A planning bid has gone in for the Halifax buildingA planning bid has gone in for the Halifax building
A planning bid has gone in for the Halifax building

The plans for the new venue propose a ground floor with booth-style seating bordering a restaurant, feature timber floor panels on one side and a bar.

The first floor plans propose more seating and a DJ area. The basement would have a private dining area with bar, as well as more restaurant seating with a timber floor.

The roof and skylights would be repaired, with internal work being carried out on the basement, ground and first floors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Externally, new doors would be installed and windows would be repaired or replaced to match the existing ones.

The building was built as a pair of wool warehouses in 1864 and was granted Grade II listed status in 2019 for its architectural and historical significance.

The application says 30 full-time staff would be employed and opening times would be 8.30am to 11pm Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 1.30am on Saturdays and 9am until 10pm on Sundays.

Related topics:HalifaxGrade IICalderdaleCalderdale Council