A historic Halifax town centre building which was earmarked for demolition could become a new three-floor bar and restaurant.

A planning application for a new “food and beverage venue” at 31 Square Road – known most recently as the Hughes Corporation – has been submitted to Calderdale Council.

It was previously earmarked for demolition in 2019 by Calderdale Council to make way for highway improvements before being granted Grade II listed status.

The site lies within the Halifax Town Centre Conservation Area, and the plan aims to 'retain key elements' of the building's heritage by keeping the look of the external building, in keeping with its surroundings, says the application.

A planning bid has gone in for the Halifax building

The plans for the new venue propose a ground floor with booth-style seating bordering a restaurant, feature timber floor panels on one side and a bar.

The first floor plans propose more seating and a DJ area. The basement would have a private dining area with bar, as well as more restaurant seating with a timber floor.

The roof and skylights would be repaired, with internal work being carried out on the basement, ground and first floors.

Externally, new doors would be installed and windows would be repaired or replaced to match the existing ones.

The building was built as a pair of wool warehouses in 1864 and was granted Grade II listed status in 2019 for its architectural and historical significance.