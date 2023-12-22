A proposal has been submitted for the conversion of what was a probation centre building in Halifax into 39 one-bedroom flats

The plan, submitted to Calderdale Council on November 23, proposes to convert The Probation Centre on Spring Hall Lane into the one-bed apartments with car parking and a communal amenity space including landscaping, seating and planting.

The building is described in the application as a three-storey, mid-century building.

The plans propose that each unit would be between 32 and 45 square metres.

The Probation Centre on Spring Hall Lane. An application has been submitted to convert the building into 39 apartments.

The application says each apartment would comprise open-plan living, dining and kitchen with hall space, storage, and a separate bedroom and bathroom.

The building was previously used by the West Yorkshire Probation Service but is not currently occupied.

To view the full application and other planning applications for the borough, visit the planing portal on Calderdale Council’s website.