Calderdale planning applications: Bid to turn former probation centre into 39 new one-bedroom flats for Halifax
The plan, submitted to Calderdale Council on November 23, proposes to convert The Probation Centre on Spring Hall Lane into the one-bed apartments with car parking and a communal amenity space including landscaping, seating and planting.
The building is described in the application as a three-storey, mid-century building.
The plans propose that each unit would be between 32 and 45 square metres.
The application says each apartment would comprise open-plan living, dining and kitchen with hall space, storage, and a separate bedroom and bathroom.
The building was previously used by the West Yorkshire Probation Service but is not currently occupied.
To view the full application and other planning applications for the borough, visit the planing portal on Calderdale Council’s website.
