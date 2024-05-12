Calderdale planning applications: Halifax supermarket applies to build new Timpson 'pod' in its car park so customers can have keys cut and shoes repaired while they shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sainsbury’s has submitted a planning application to Calderdale Council for “a retail pod” at its Wade Street store.
According to supporting documents with the application, the proposed site currently consists of 14 parking spaces.
As well as the pod, the plans include a new pedestrian crossing and protective bollards.
Building the pod would mean the loss of six of the current 449 car parking spaces.
"The pod will be operated by Timpson, who will offer dry cleaning, key cutting, watch repair, engraving and shoe repair services,” says a planning statement.
"The pod will operate as a drop-off and collection point for products, which are serviced both on and off site.
"Customers may choose to wait on site for products and services or, dependent on the type of service, customers may call and collect at a later date.
"The pod will be constructed as a modular structure that will be built off-site and delivered complete.
"It will comprise a customer service counter and waiting area, and staff working areas.
"The pods are a concept that Sainsbury’s have introduced in many locations across the UK. Timpson’s objective is to provide an ‘express’ service to its customers, in addition to the services offered at other more central stores.
"The rationale for having a Timpson pod is that it will provide an additional service for Sainsbury’s customers while they do their shopping.”
To comment on the application, search for application 24/00366/FUL on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.