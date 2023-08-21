Calderdale planning applications: Halifax town centre restaurant empty for more than six months could become housing
A lawful development certificate is being sought to change the premises at 8 Bull Green into a house of multiple occupancy.
Farid Eatessami has applied to Calderdale Council planners seeking permission for the change, saying the unit has been empty for more than six months.
Previously, the premises have been used either as a pub or various restaurants.
In his application, Mr Eatessami says using the building for a house of multiple occupancy would be a downgrade from the current use and no changes to the actual building are proposed.
Although the building has been used as various hospitality businesses, due to the current business climate no interest has been expressed for using it for any of these purposes, he added.
The application, which is numbered 23/00640/192, can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.