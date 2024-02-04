News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Calderdale planning applications: House opposite Halifax supermarket can become part-shop

A man has been told he can convert part of a Halifax house into a shop, despite objections from neighbours.
By John Greenwood
Published 4th Feb 2024, 11:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council planners have approved Mr M Qasim’s planning application to make the change at a property in Hanson Lane.

He had applied to change the use of the building’s ground floor from residential to retail – this use being for the display or retail sale of goods other than hot food, principally to visiting members of the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposal is to convert the ground floor level into a shop with the first floor becoming the living area of the end of terrace dwelling.

Most Popular
The application has been approved by Calderdale CouncilThe application has been approved by Calderdale Council
The application has been approved by Calderdale Council

A number of neighbours objected to the application, citing parking concerns as a main reason and also pointing out the shop is opposite the Asda supermarket on Thrum Hall Lane.

The property had always been a home, some said.

It is also in close proximity to another shop, noted the planning officers’ report.

Objectors were also concerned about the shop’s proposed opening hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning officers said this was recognised and a planning condition of the opening hours will be added to ensure noise levels of people coming and going to the shop were reasonably low.

Highways officers did not raise any objections about traffic levels.

The applicant had argued that the change of use was suitable for the area and said the building was not like others nearby, cladding above a ground floor window making it look like there was a previous shop front.

Planning officers said that with the conditions the application met policy guidelines and should be approved.

Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleCalderdale CouncilASDA