Calderdale Council planners have approved Mr M Qasim’s planning application to make the change at a property in Hanson Lane.

He had applied to change the use of the building’s ground floor from residential to retail – this use being for the display or retail sale of goods other than hot food, principally to visiting members of the public.

The proposal is to convert the ground floor level into a shop with the first floor becoming the living area of the end of terrace dwelling.

The application has been approved by Calderdale Council

A number of neighbours objected to the application, citing parking concerns as a main reason and also pointing out the shop is opposite the Asda supermarket on Thrum Hall Lane.

The property had always been a home, some said.

It is also in close proximity to another shop, noted the planning officers’ report.

Objectors were also concerned about the shop’s proposed opening hours.

Planning officers said this was recognised and a planning condition of the opening hours will be added to ensure noise levels of people coming and going to the shop were reasonably low.

Highways officers did not raise any objections about traffic levels.

The applicant had argued that the change of use was suitable for the area and said the building was not like others nearby, cladding above a ground floor window making it look like there was a previous shop front.