A timber-clad shipping container can be used by a Calderdale pub and restaurant to help deal with additional seasonal footfall.

Calderdale Council planners have granted a lawful development certificate, allowing the container to be used as a seasonal kitchen and bar at the Shepherd’s Rest, at Lumbutts Road on the hills above Todmorden.

Applicant Sophie Halliwell told officers said the pub and restaurant’s existing commercial kitchen was of modest size which meant the business struggled to meet demand in peak season.

The converted container will support the venue’s ability to accommodate increased footfall in spring and summer, and the proposal will in turn create two additional seasonal jobs, according to the application.

The Shepherd's Rest at Lumbutts Road, Todmorden

The shipping container is to be clad in timber and sited within the existing car park, to the east of the public house.