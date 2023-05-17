Calderdale pub announces grand opening date under new owners
A pub in Sowerby Bridge is reopening under new owners.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th May 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:09 BST
The Shepherds Rest, on Bolton Brow, went up for sale at the end of last year.
It is open under its current owners – Ossett Brewery – until the end of Sunday (May 21) before reopening under its new owners on Friday, May 26 from 3pm.
The new owners are planning a weekend of live music to celebrate taking over.
Ossett Brewery said: “We would like to thank all of our customers for your support.”