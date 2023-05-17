The Shepherds Rest, on Bolton Brow, went up for sale at the end of last year.

It is open under its current owners – Ossett Brewery – until the end of Sunday (May 21) before reopening under its new owners on Friday, May 26 from 3pm.

The new owners are planning a weekend of live music to celebrate taking over.

Shepherds Rest in Sowerby Bridge