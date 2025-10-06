Calderdale pub listed for sale at auction

A Calderdale pub is going up for sale at auction.

The Malt Shovel, on Briggate in Elland, has been closed for some years and is now looking for a new owner.

It will be for sale via a public online auction run by Pugh Auctions, with bids opening at 10am on Tuesday, October 28 and ending on Thursday, October 29.

The guide price is £100,000 plus.

The listing on Pugh Auctions’ website describes the building as an “attractive former club located in the historic market town of Elland”.

It includes ground floor function rooms and first-floor residential accommodation.

For more information about the auction, visit the Pugh Auctions website at www.pugh-auctions.com/ .