Calderdale pub set to compete for National Pub and Bar of the Year award

The Shibden Mill Inn in Halifax has been named among the best pubs in Yorkshire and will now compete for the title of National Pub and Bar of the Year.

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:50 BST

The pub won the Best Pub for Food title in the Great British Pub Awards against stiff competition last December.

There will be an awards ceremony in June in which the UK’s best pub will be announced.

The county winners will discover which pubs will be taking home a regional title, as well as which site is to be named the UK’s best, leaving with the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year accolade.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards. “With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times. Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars."

