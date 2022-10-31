Calderdale residents urged to take up limited funding for warmer homes this winter

With upcoming energy price rises, residents are encouraged to act before this limited time funding runs out and before temperatures drop.

Residents can get attic room insulation, underfloor insulation, loft, and cavity wall insulation – all of which can drastically help to keep fuel bills low, keep homes warmer for longer and reduce carbon emissions across the region.

The project, delivered by Calderdale Council in partnership with Eclipse Energy and Better Homes Yorkshire, is funded by the Government’s Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery scheme – meaning that residents do not have to pay a penny for the work.

Less than 300 spots remain for funded insulation

Homes lose heat through their walls, floor, and roof: adding insulation envelopes the building, helping to reduce the amount of energy needed to heat it. Insulation can also help to keep homes cooler in warmer weather. Adding insulation to an attic room alone can reduce energy bills in a standard home by as much as £400 per year.

Over 1000 homes have received this funding across West Yorkshire, with less than 300 slots now remaining in Calderdale.

Mark Bannister, Managing Director of Eclipse Energy, said: “With the temperature starting to turn we’re seeing an uplift in people taking advantage of this funding, so this is an urgent call to people who are worried about paying their bills this year. Once all the slots are allocated, the funding is gone, and we don’t want anyone to miss out who could benefit.

“Each of these installations would cost a customer an average of £8000 if they were to pay for it themselves, so there is a huge amount of money to be saved both on your bills and on improving your home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said: “It’s great to see so many Calderdale residents already benefiting from this free home insulation scheme. We encourage more to come forward while there’s still time, to help make their homes warmer, healthier, more energy efficient and cheaper to heat.

“The increasing cost of living is a real concern, and we know that many local people are struggling. This scheme is just one way that we’re supporting people through this difficult time, and further help is available through our Money and Wellbeing Information Centre: www.calderdale.gov.uk/mwic Residents who sign up for the free insulation scheme are also doing their bit to tackle climate change by reducing the carbon emissions from their home.”

Those interested are encouraged to get in touch with either the Council or Eclipse Energy, as soon as possible before the scheme is closed to further applicants. To qualify, households need to evidence that they have a total combined income of less than £30K or be in receipt of certain government benefit, such as pension credit, child benefit, child tax credit or universal credit. Attic rooms must have a permanent staircase and a window to be eligible.

Private landlords of suitable D and E energy rated homes can also apply for the funding if their tenants qualify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grant will cover two-thirds of the cost of the works, subject to a maximum of £5,000 per property with the balance of the cost of the works payable by the landlord.