Calderdale restaurants named in AA Restaurant Guide 2023
Two Calderdale restaurants have been named in the AA Restaurant Guide 2023.
Yorkshire has 83 restaurants in the book, with The Fleece in Ripponden one of the new entries.
Also included is the Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax, which was recently named as best for food at the Great British Pub Awards.
There are 68 listed in gastronomic destination North Yorkshire alone, and 16 completely new entries.
The guide’s focus is on country house hotels, fine dining and traditional inns – though there are some more modern recommendations.