Calderdale town is set to lose another high street bank - this is when Brighouse HSBC will close
The Brighouse branch of HSBC is set to close as the bank says it will close 114 branches across the UK next year.
The town’s branch of the HSBC Bank, on Market Street, is expected to close on May 16, 2023.
This closure comes after Brighouse’s branch of Santander closed by in 2021.
HSBC said the closures were due to fewer people using physical branches to do their banking.
Most Popular
The firm said the number of people visiting an HSBC branch had has fallen by 65% in five years.
An HSBC statement said: "The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing are now serving fewer than 250 customers a week."
HSBC said that around 100 staff could leave the bank, but stressed that it hopes to redeploy all its employees at affected branches to other roles within HSBC, either to other branches or to a different position.