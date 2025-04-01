Calderdale village cafe 'with potential to grow' goes up for sale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:22 BST
A Calderdale village coffee shop has gone on the market.

Ey Up Puddin in Northowram has posted that it is up for sale.

The cafe opened six years ago and “is well known locally and with the wider community”, says the coffee shop’s post.

"Operating on part-time hours (mornings only), taking £80k to £90k annually but with a scope to increase this significantly.

"With a growing village of new housing and in the right hands, there is the potential to grow this lovely little shop into something special.”

