Calderdale village library shut for four years gets new lease of life opening as a new shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southowram Library, on Law Lane in Southowram, was one of several shut down by Calderdale Council to help save cash.

Brighouse-based William Henry Smith School initially explored taking over the building, the council reported in summer 2021, but this was not taken forward.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the building has been given a new lease of life as an off licence.