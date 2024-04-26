Calderdale village library shut for four years gets new lease of life opening as a new shop
A library in a Calderdale village which shut in 2020 has finally reopened – as a new shop.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southowram Library, on Law Lane in Southowram, was one of several shut down by Calderdale Council to help save cash.
Brighouse-based William Henry Smith School initially explored taking over the building, the council reported in summer 2021, but this was not taken forward.
Now the building has been given a new lease of life as an off licence.
Go Local Extra Chatha’s opened today at 7am.