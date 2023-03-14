The Griffin, on Stainland Road in Barkisland, is being put on the market by Marston’s.

The brewery, which runs more than 1,400 pubs across the UK, has put 61 of its “non-core” venues on the market following a review of its estate.

The pubs are being marketed by Christie & Co under the name “Project Aramis” and are a mix of leased, tenanted, retail and managed pubs. They are all available to purchase individually, in small groups or in one package.

The Griffin in Barkisland