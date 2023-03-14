News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale village pub among 61 put up for sale by Marston's Brewery

A pub in a Calderdale village is one of dozens being put up for sale by a brewery.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:54 GMT- 1 min read

The Griffin, on Stainland Road in Barkisland, is being put on the market by Marston’s.

The brewery, which runs more than 1,400 pubs across the UK, has put 61 of its “non-core” venues on the market following a review of its estate.

The pubs are being marketed by Christie & Co under the name “Project Aramis” and are a mix of leased, tenanted, retail and managed pubs. They are all available to purchase individually, in small groups or in one package.

The Griffin in Barkisland
Noel Moffitt, senior director of corporate pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co, said: "The pub sector has been very resilient over the last few years and has adapted well to the challenges and, despite interest in the sector, there is a lack of properties on the market. This portfolio offers a wonderful opportunity to acquire investments or operate their own businesses."

