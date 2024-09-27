Calderdale village pub that's been closed for more then ten years is set to reopen

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Sep 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 15:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A pub in a Calderdale village that closed more than a decade ago is reopening today (Friday).

The Holy Well Inn, Stainland Road, Holywell Green submitted a licence application to Calderdale Council last month that has been approved.

Read More
These 45 pictures will take you right back to a Halifax night out in 2008

The pub closed its doors in 2012 and, despite a community campaign to reopen it as a hub for the village, it has been shut ever since.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Holy Well Inn on Stainland Road in Holywell Green. Picture: Google Street ViewThe Holy Well Inn on Stainland Road in Holywell Green. Picture: Google Street View
The Holy Well Inn on Stainland Road in Holywell Green. Picture: Google Street View

Sharing on Facebook, The Holy Well Inn said: “Guess what, lovely people, The Holy Well Inn is finally reopening its doors on September 27th! It's been too long since we last gathered together, and we can't wait to welcome you all back.

“And to make the grand reopening even more special, we have the incredibly talented River Quinn performing live for you! Trust us, you won't want to miss this unforgettable night of music, laughter, and good vibes.

“Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to create new memories at the Holy Well Inn. See you there!”

Related topics:CalderdaleCalderdale CouncilFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.