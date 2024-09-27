Calderdale village pub that's been closed for more then ten years is set to reopen
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Holy Well Inn, Stainland Road, Holywell Green submitted a licence application to Calderdale Council last month that has been approved.
The pub closed its doors in 2012 and, despite a community campaign to reopen it as a hub for the village, it has been shut ever since.
Sharing on Facebook, The Holy Well Inn said: “Guess what, lovely people, The Holy Well Inn is finally reopening its doors on September 27th! It's been too long since we last gathered together, and we can't wait to welcome you all back.
“And to make the grand reopening even more special, we have the incredibly talented River Quinn performing live for you! Trust us, you won't want to miss this unforgettable night of music, laughter, and good vibes.
“Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to create new memories at the Holy Well Inn. See you there!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.