Calderdale village pub visited by Coldplay star shuts less than three weeks after reopening as landlords say 'we would just be pumping money into a failing pub'
The Duke of York in Stainland reopened in the middle of last month under new management.
But today, TM Bars and Inns Ltd posted that it had been “unaware of how much work is needed on the building, in the cellar and overall”.
"Unfortunately The Duke of York has closed its door one last time,” they posted.
"Due to us only having a 12-months agreement, we would just be pumping money into a failing pub for no reason.
"We hope you understand and I hope someone can take the reins and make a success of it.”
As reported by the Courier, Chris Martin visited the pub last month when he was in the area before his band’s huge stadium shows in Hull.
Landlord Tom Wheater understood the singer was visiting family in the area and popped in for a drink with his sister.
"He was trying to keep it a low key visit and didn’t want any photos taken but he was chatting with people and handing out badges to fans,” said Tom.
"Everyone was excited to see him. He stayed about an hour. He was really nice.”
The visit came two days after Chris stunned locals at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge by turning up and performing a surprise one-hour intimate show.
When they reopened The Duke of York, TM Bars and Inns said: "As a company, we believe that every pub deserves a second chance, especially when two pubs across the UK are closing every single day.”