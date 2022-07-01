Calderdale's tourism businesses invited to see how they can make the most of 'CultureDale'

As the borough continues to cement its place as a major visitor destination, Visit Calderdale is hosting the Calderdale Tourism Conference on Tuesday (July 5) at The Shay Stadium in Halifax, from 9.30am to 1pm.

The free event is open to retail, food and drink businesses, leisure attractions and accommodation providers.

They will be able to network and learn about the support they could benefit from, and how they can continue to play their part in Calderdale’s thriving international profile.

The conference takes place at The Shay on Tuesday

People who are looking for a fresh start or the next step in their career are also invited to come along and talk to businesses about the exciting opportunities and benefits of working in the tourism industry.

Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “Hot on the heels of the launch of our new ‘CultureDale’ brand to continue developing Calderdale’s profile as a vibrant cultural destination, we’re delighted to be hosting our landmark Calderdale Tourism Conference.

“This event showcases the value of tourism to our inclusive economic recovery, in building strong and resilient towns, in keeping our distinctive borough on the map, and in supporting our talented and enterprising businesses and communities as part of the Vision2024 for Calderdale.

"Please do come along and make the most of the amazing opportunities in our local tourism industry.”

Ann Jones, from Old Chamber Farm and Camping in Hebden Bridge, will be giving a keynote speech on how her career has diversified over the years.

Other speakers, who will be presenting from 10am to 11am, will also be giving an insight into their experience in the tourism sector – Melanie Thompson from Pride and Provenance in Halifax, Filmed in Yorkshire / Screen Yorkshire, and the council’s supported factory, ISCAL, which helps people with disabilities or other barriers into work.

A jobs board with tourism vacancies will be on display, and a marketplace with the following stallholders will provide information, advice and the chance to network - Brighouse BID, Calder Valley Community Rail partnership / Northern, Calderdale Industrial Museum Association, Calderdale Museums, CultureDale, Halifax BID, Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant, Inspire, ISCAL, Screen Yorkshire and Dean Clough.