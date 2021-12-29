Calrec’s hardy hikers raise over £9,000 for Overgate Hospice

Hebden Bridge-based audio broadcast manufacturer Calrec has raised over £9,000 for local charity Overgate Hospice.

As part of its commitment to support local charities, Calrec has been fundraising for Overgate Hospice throughout 2021. The team raised £9,360 (including Gift Aid) with a series of fundraising activities including the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, the Overgate Christmas Jumper Day, a Christmas Raffle, charity bike sale and sponsorship of Overgate’s Christmas Diary.

The main fundraising event took place in August when Calrec’s team of adventure seekers hiked the Yorkshire Three Peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough - a gruelling 24.5-mile and 1,585m ascent - in under 12 hours. The team comprised of staff from across the organisation, including Product Development, Production, Support, Sales, Marketing and the Senior Management Team.

Sid Stanley, General Manager at Calrec said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated and to the team at Calrec for helping to raise some much-needed funds for Overgate Hospice, Calrec’s chosen charity. Calrec’s fundraising efforts and the Three Peaks challenge was no easy feat, so it’s great to see everyone come together to give back to the local community and raise such a large amount for a very worthy cause.”

Overgate Hospice aims to improve the quality of life for adults in Calderdale with a life-limiting illness. Becki Marren, Business Partnerships Manager at Overgate Hospice said: “We are so lucky to have local supportive businesses within the community like Calrec Audio. They have been so committed to supporting the Hospice throughout the year raising funds through there incredible fundraising efforts. I want to thank everyone involved, you are all amazing and your efforts allows us to provide our specialist care to our patients and families in their time of need.”