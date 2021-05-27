Campaign to help economic recovery of Hebden Royd post Covid-19

Marianne Hood OBE in Cragg Vale for Vibrant Valley campaign.

The group, who with a breadth of knowledge, passion and expertise, will coordinate the economic recovery of Hebden Royd post Covid-19.

Now known as Our Vibrant Valley, the Recovery Group will be led by Marianne Hood OBE, who has lived in Cragg Vale for over 40 years.

Marianne said: “Our Vibrant Valley is an initiative providing hope and inspiration for recovery as Hebden Royd communities start looking forward to a brighter future.

“Here in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale we have some of the most amazingly creative, resilient and talented people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds – we welcome all to get involved in showing just how vibrant our valley can really be!”

The aims of the Recovery Group are to bring these people together to act as the conduit to co-ordinate information, communication and involvement and ensure a spread of engagement across Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale.

Launching soon is a ‘Vibrant Valley’ diary which brings together in one place, a diary of everything that’s being planned for visitors and locals alike to enjoy.

It will tell everyone about what local organisations are doing that encourage people to spend time and money in the area, enabling its strong local economy to thrive with the help of an engaged, confident community and enthused visitors.

Anyone who has details about any activities and events planned over the next months is encouraged to make sure the details are promoted in the diary.