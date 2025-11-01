Campaign urges firms to support local businesses with festive rewards

A new campaign is urging Halifax firms to think early and local with their Christmas employee rewards.

The Discover Halifax Gift Card ‘early bird’ corporate campaign takes place between November 3 and 28, giving Halifax firms the chance to make savings when buying gift cards for their staff for Christmas.

A total of £3,000 in Discover Halifax Gift Card savings are available during the campaign period, with £50 off corporate orders over £500, £100 off orders over £1,000 and £300 off orders over £3,000.

Organisations can choose between the physical or digital versions of the Discover Halifax Gift Card. Physical cards are handed over at the till point in the 110 participating Halifax businesses, while digital versions are added to digital wallets enabling ‘tap to pay’ technology.

Toppers Deli is part of the Discover Halifax Gift Card

Halifax BID launched the Discover Halifax Gift Card in 2019 to lock spend into the town and encourage local shopping.

Natalie Shaw from Halifax BID said: “We know the huge impact that it would have for Halifax if organisations made the move to the Halifax Gift Card for their Christmas rewards over online cards where the benefit leaves the area, so we’re making it easier than ever for Halifax firms to choose local this festive season. Once the discounted cards are gone though, they’re gone, so we urge organisations that want to give the gift of Halifax to mark November 3 in their calendar so they don’t miss out.”