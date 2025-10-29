Campaign urges firms to support local with festive rewards

Discounts on the Discover Halifax Gift Card are available to firms buying the card as employee rewards in November. Cards can be spent with over 110 local businesses.

A new campaign is urging Halifax firms to think early and local with their Christmas employee rewards.

The Discover Halifax Gift Card ‘early bird’ corporate campaign takes place between 3rd November and 28th November, giving Halifax firms the chance to make savings when buying gift cards for their staff for Christmas.

A total of £3,000 in Discover Halifax Gift Card savings are available during the campaign period, with £50 off corporate orders over £500, £100 off orders over £1,000 and £300 off orders over £3,000.

Toppers Deli is part of the Discover Halifax Gift Card - portrait

Organisations can choose between the physical or digital versions of the Discover Halifax Gift Card. Physical cards are handed over at the till point in the 110 participating Halifax businesses, while digital versions are added to digital wallets enabling ‘tap to pay’ technology.

Halifax BID launched the Discover Halifax Gift Card in 2019 to lock spend into the town and encourage local shopping.

Natalie Shawfrom Halifax BID said: “We know the huge impact that it would have for Halifax if organisations made the move to the Discover Halifax Gift Card for their Christmas rewards over online cards where the benefit leaves the area, so we’re making it easier than ever for Halifax firms to choose local this festive season. Once the discounted cards are gone though, they’re gone, so we urge organisations that want to give the gift of Halifax to mark the 3rd November in their calendar so they don’t miss out.”

The Discover Halifax Gift Card is part of the award winning Town & City Gift Card concept from fintech Miconex. Over 20,000 local businesses are part of Miconex’s local gift card programmes around the world with over £45m spent locally through the cards.

Colin Munro is the CEO of Miconex and said: “In our research with organisations, 89% said supporting local businesses or their community was important to them. The Discover Halifax Gift Card blends unbeatable local choice for employees with support for local. And with the early bird corporate campaign, it’s even easier to support local this Christmas.”

More information about the Discover Halifax corporate offer can be found at: https://corporate.townandcitygiftcards.com/halifax-gift-card/