News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

Camping near Halifax: Bid to build a new campsite above Calderdale town popular with tourists

Proposals to develop a campsite on land above a Calder Valley town have been submitted to planners.
By John Greenwood
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mrs Brownbill has applied to Calderdale Council seeking planning permission to develop the campsite at land to the south east of Willow Cottage, Burnt Edge Lane, Hebden Bridge.

The application seeks permission for the proposed campsite with a caravan for a manager (retrospective), retrospective permission for two tree huts, and a toilet and wash block plus other facilities including a septic tank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporting statements by architectural designers Stonehouse and Co submitted with the application say the land is open land formerly agricultural.

Most Popular
Hardcastle Crags - including Gibson Mill - is one of the popular tourist attractions of Hebden BridgeHardcastle Crags - including Gibson Mill - is one of the popular tourist attractions of Hebden Bridge
Hardcastle Crags - including Gibson Mill - is one of the popular tourist attractions of Hebden Bridge

“The proposal is to turn this field into a campsite,” it says. “This will include fixed seven semi-permanent tents, an extension of the gravel track into the site, a caravan for the manager (already on site), two tree huts (already on site), a new toilet block and washing facilities, recycling facilities.

“In reality, the campsite may not run all year – as summer and holidays are likely to be more popular – but if planning is secured for this, it allows for the owner to make a more robust business plan.”

The supporting statement adds: “A campsite is a sustainable way to attract visitors, as it allows visitors to come to the area and fund the local economy but ultimately has a low impact on the land, as the majority of the structures are temporary tents etc which can be removed.”

The application – number 23/00949/FUL – can be viewed online on the council’s planning portal.

Related topics:ProposalscampingCalderdaleHalifaxCalder ValleyCalderdale CouncilHebden Bridge