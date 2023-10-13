Proposals to develop a campsite on land above a Calder Valley town have been submitted to planners.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mrs Brownbill has applied to Calderdale Council seeking planning permission to develop the campsite at land to the south east of Willow Cottage, Burnt Edge Lane, Hebden Bridge.

The application seeks permission for the proposed campsite with a caravan for a manager (retrospective), retrospective permission for two tree huts, and a toilet and wash block plus other facilities including a septic tank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporting statements by architectural designers Stonehouse and Co submitted with the application say the land is open land formerly agricultural.

Hardcastle Crags - including Gibson Mill - is one of the popular tourist attractions of Hebden Bridge

“The proposal is to turn this field into a campsite,” it says. “This will include fixed seven semi-permanent tents, an extension of the gravel track into the site, a caravan for the manager (already on site), two tree huts (already on site), a new toilet block and washing facilities, recycling facilities.

“In reality, the campsite may not run all year – as summer and holidays are likely to be more popular – but if planning is secured for this, it allows for the owner to make a more robust business plan.”

The supporting statement adds: “A campsite is a sustainable way to attract visitors, as it allows visitors to come to the area and fund the local economy but ultimately has a low impact on the land, as the majority of the structures are temporary tents etc which can be removed.”