CAMRA pubs: Halifax town centre pub where bar staff praised for their friendliness wins 'pub of the season' award
The Upper George Hotel, on Crown Street in Halifax town centre, has been presented with the Autumn 2024 Pub of the Season award by Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA.
Chair of the CAMRA branch Richard Lee praised the pub’s staff for their friendliness and welcoming attitude, the range of cask ale and the ambience of the pub.
He commented that the pub is not only praised by residents but also appreciated and held in high regard by visitors and CAMRA members from other branches when they visit Calderdale.
A spokesperson for the branch said: “The Upper George is regarded as an institution.
"Some customers have visited the pub for many years and have fond memories of times in the 1970s and 1980s but the Upper George has continued to evolve with the times and now has a wide-ranging and appreciative clientele from all age groups.
“It is a cosy, traditional, pub with a vibrant and friendly atmosphere and knowledgeable and attentive staff.
"It serves eight beers on handpump which include Greene King IPA, Moorland Old Speckled Hen and Moorland Old Golden Hen, as well as five rotating guest ales mainly from Yorkshire breweries.
"In addition to cask ale, The Upper George also serves craft ales, wines, spirits, champagne and a range of bottles and cans.
"There is a spacious courtyard for outdoor drinking at the front of the pub which is hugely popular in the summer months and the pub is dog-friendly.”