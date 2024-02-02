Car dealership site in Shelf is up for sale - Former Bravoauto site on market for £1.9 million

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On behalf of Inchcape, Savills has been instructed to market the freehold of the former Bravoauto site on Halifax Road in Shelf, Halifax, for £1.9 million.

The property comprises a modern dealership providing double height showroom, offices, ancillary, workshop with further offices to the first floor.

Outside the site provides extensive carparking for approximately 154 cars including four EV charging spaces.

The internal areas provide 18,596 sq ft of accommodation and the site area measures 1.65 acres.

The property fronts a busy roundabout on A6036 equidistant between Halifax and Bradford, and surrounded by major towns Huddersfield, Leeds, Bradford, Oldham, Rochdale and Manchester.