Car dealership site in Shelf is up for sale - Former Bravoauto site on market for £1.9 million
On behalf of Inchcape, Savills has been instructed to market the freehold of the former Bravoauto site on Halifax Road in Shelf, Halifax, for £1.9 million.
The property comprises a modern dealership providing double height showroom, offices, ancillary, workshop with further offices to the first floor.
Outside the site provides extensive carparking for approximately 154 cars including four EV charging spaces.
The internal areas provide 18,596 sq ft of accommodation and the site area measures 1.65 acres.
The property fronts a busy roundabout on A6036 equidistant between Halifax and Bradford, and surrounded by major towns Huddersfield, Leeds, Bradford, Oldham, Rochdale and Manchester.
Kristina Simpson, Director in the Savills Automotive team at Savills, said: “This is a modern dealership site surrounded by major towns and on a popular commuting road which could suit a variety of roadside uses.”