Caravan Guard marks 30 years with celebration and continued growth

Caravan Guard celebrates 30 years of insurance success, award wins, and caring completely

Halifax-based leisure vehicle insurance specialist is celebrating 30 years in business, with a major milestone of insuring more than 125,000 customers across the UK, and a proud track record of award-winning service and charitable giving.

Founded by Peter Wilby in 1995, as a division of Wilby Insurance Brokers, Caravan Guard began with a small team and a big ambition - to offer high-quality, specialist insurance for touring caravans.

Now a stand-alone company, and still family-run - led by Peter’s son, Managing Director Ryan Wilby - it’s grown into one of the UK’s leading names in leisure vehicle insurance, providing cover for touring caravan, motorhomes, campervans, trailer tents, folding campers as well as static caravans, holiday lodges and park homes via its sister brand Leisuredays.

Caravan Guard celebrates 30 years

“It’s a huge milestone and one that fills us with pride,” said Ryan Wilby. “From our early days to now, Caravan Guard has always been about people – our positive team, our loyal customers, and our long-standing partners.

“We’ve grown a lot over the last three decades, but our values and passion for delivering excellent service remain the same.

“We look forward to continued success where you can ‘trust us to insure your freedom’ for many more years to come.”

Celebrating with the team

Early Caravan Guard brochure

The company celebrated its 30th birthday with a team photoshoot outside its Halifax HQ, where staff dressed in Caravan Guard colours and stood beside giant “30 YEARS” letters.

The celebration included cupcakes, fizz, pizza and balloons, recognising the team’s contribution to the business’s long-standing success.

An award-winning journey

Over three decades, Caravan Guard has received numerous industry awards, including wins at the British Insurance Awards, UK Broker Awards, and Insurance Times Awards, recognising its excellence in customer care, risk management, and claims handling.

Caravan Guard Managing Director Ryan Wilby

Caravan Guard also currently holds the titles of Best Caravan Cover Provider and Best Motorhome Insurance Provider, as voted for by customers in the Insurance Choice Awards.

Giving back to the community

Beyond its business success, Caravan Guard is also committed to ‘caring completely’ and supporting many charitable causes.

Its Paperless Policies initiative has raised more than £210,000 for Heart Research UK, and it continues to support Overgate Hospice, where it recently donated more than £500,000 to fund five rooms in the hospice’s new inpatient unit.

Best Caravan Cover Provider and Best Motorhome Insurance Provider awards

Over the years, Caravan Guard has introduced multiple products and brands. Its strapline, “Trust us to insure your freedom”, continues to reflect the company’s mission to support caravanners and motorhomers through specialist insurance and impress customers with great service.

The company now looks ahead to the future with ambitious goals and ongoing investment in customer experience, technology, and its people.

For more about Caravan Guard’s specialist and award-winning caravan and motorhome insurance cover visit: www.caravanguard.co.uk.