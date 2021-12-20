Caravan Guard put money saved to good use by helping vulnerable people

Money saved from staff working at home during the pandemic is being used to serve up a warm drink for homeless and vulnerably housed people.

Staff who work from the Halifax-based offices of leisure insurance specialists Caravan Guard and Leisuredays have access to free hot drinks from their company vending machines.

But since mid-March 2020, many staff have been working from home, saving the company a pot of money on this generous staff perk.

So, the kind-hearted company has donated £2,500 to homeless charity Calderdale Smartmove so their clients can enjoy the comfort of a warm drink this winter.

Calderdale Smartmove put together food packs for vulnerable and homeless families and individuals across the district and will use the money to make sure their clients have a supply of hot drinks, as well as going towards other support projects.

Caravan Guard’s Associate Director, Laura Wilby, said they were delighted to be able to share a warm cuppa or two this winter.

“Our staff know how lucky they are to have free access to a supply of hot drinks during their working day in the office,” said Laura. “Our vending machine budget had already been allocated for this staff benefit so it seemed right to pass on this saving to Calderdale Smartmove to support the amazing the work they do with vulnerable and homeless people throughout our local town.”

Calderdale SmartMove’s Deputy CEO, Dom Furby, said: “Laura and her team at Caravan Guard have supported our charity over many years, making a direct difference to families and individuals across Calderdale. They’re an amazing group of people who care about the Calderdale community.