Caravan Guard voted best for motorhome and caravan insurance

Caravan and motorhome insurance specialists Caravan Guard are celebrating after winning two top industry awards.

The Halifax-based company was crowned Best Motorhome Insurance Provider for the third year running AND Best Caravan Cover Provider at the prestigious Insurance Choice Awards 2024.

The awards are an annual campaign to find the most trusted insurance firms and this year more than 41,000 consumers left reviews on the Smart Money People website to vote for the best insurance providers.

Thanks to excellent feedback from its customers, Caravan Guard was named the best for both caravan and motorhome insurance at a ceremony at London’s Banking Hall, hosted by comedian Hal Cruttenden.

Caravan Guard and its sister brand Leisuredays were also finalists in the Customer Champion and Treating Customers Fairly awards.

Jacqueline Dewey, CEO of Smart Money People, said Caravan Guard's double-win was “well-deserved”:

“Smart Money People customer reviews consistently praise Caravan Guard for its excellent value, highlighting the ease of the straightforward insurance process and the clarity of its communication. The team’s commitment to supporting both local and national charities further showcases their dedication to the community. Congratulations to the entire team for this achievement.”

Ryan Wilby, Managing Director of Caravan Guard, said the whole company was extremely proud to have been crowned winners in these two highly competitive categories and to have been finalists for the Treating Customers Fairly and Customer Service Champion awards.

The Caravan Guard team receiving the Best Motorhome Provider trophy at the Insurance Choice Awards 2024

"We're over the moon to have been crowned Best Motorhome Insurance Provider for the third year and to also scoop the award for Best Caravan Cover Provider," he said. "We owe these awards to the loyalty and support of our customers. Their votes, feedback, and trust in us, inspire us to work hard to deliver brilliant service and great value insurance cover for their caravans, campervans and motorhomes, so they can enjoy their freedom with confidence. A huge thank you to them for helping us to bring home these awards"

The specialist team is based in Halifax and looks after the insurance needs of more than 120,000 caravan and motorhome owners.

Caravan Guard is rated 4.95 out of 5 by customers on the Smart Money People website.

It’s the firm’s third award this year - What Motorhome magazine named Caravan Guard its motorhome insurance provider of the year 2024 and campervan insurance provider of the year 2024.

For more information visit about working for this award winning insurance cover visit www.caravanguard.co.uk/recruitment