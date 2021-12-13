Caravan Guard wins silver at national insurance awards
Halifax insurance specialists Caravan Guard, incorporating Leisuredays, were thrilled to be crowned silver winners of the Personal Lines Broker of the Year at the Insurance Times Awards 2021.
The caravan and motorhome insurance specialists went head-to-head with nine other companies at a prestigious national awards event at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London last week after been shortlisted for two awards.
The flagship awards celebrated excellence and innovation and recognised the very best companies across the breadth of UK general insurance.
Caravan Guard collected the silver winners trophy after showcasing high levels of customer loyalty, business growth and excellent customer feedback.
The Halifax-based company was also a finalist in the Customer Champion of the Year – Broker category for its passion in delivering brilliant customer experiences and highlighting improvements in its already highly-rated service.
Caravan Guard’s Managing Director, Ryan Wilby, said he was delighted the family business had been recognised at these high-profile awards.
“It was fantastic to be finalists for two awards on this national stage, and to bring back some silverware for our team was the icing on the cake,” said Ryan. "We’re very proud of the work we do to deliver great service to our customers as well as providing specialist, market-leading insurance cover for their pride and joy.”
Caravan Guard has already been crowned winners of What Motorhome magazine’s insurance provider of the Year 2021 and was also a finalist in the UK Customer Satisfaction Awards 2021, but was pipped at the post by UK online business directory Yell.