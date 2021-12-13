Caravan Guard wins silver at national insurance awards

Caravan Guard PR & Communications Manager Liz Harrison (right) and Leisuredays Director Chris Nettleton

The caravan and motorhome insurance specialists went head-to-head with nine other companies at a prestigious national awards event at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London last week after been shortlisted for two awards.

The flagship awards celebrated excellence and innovation and recognised the very best companies across the breadth of UK general insurance.

Caravan Guard collected the silver winners trophy after showcasing high levels of customer loyalty, business growth and excellent customer feedback.

The Halifax-based company was also a finalist in the Customer Champion of the Year – Broker category for its passion in delivering brilliant customer experiences and highlighting improvements in its already highly-rated service.

Caravan Guard’s Managing Director, Ryan Wilby, said he was delighted the family business had been recognised at these high-profile awards.

“It was fantastic to be finalists for two awards on this national stage, and to bring back some silverware for our team was the icing on the cake,” said Ryan. "We’re very proud of the work we do to deliver great service to our customers as well as providing specialist, market-leading insurance cover for their pride and joy.”