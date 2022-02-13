Carbon cutting business support scheme helping to save firms thousands of pounds on their energy bills

The Resource Efficient Business (REBiz) programme offers free energy efficiency audits, consultancy advice and grant funding to help small and medium-sized enterprises improve resource efficiency, reduce energy bills and minimise their environmental impact.

Last year the project helped businesses in West Yorkshire to save an average of £9,689 on annual energy bills and reduce their carbon emissions by 26 tonnes.

A total of 27 grants, worth over £276,000, were issued to assist with the installation of energy-saving equipment including lighting, insulation and heating upgrades.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses in Calderdale could save an average of more than £9,000 on their energy bills

Sir Roger Marsh OBE, DL Chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership and NPII said: “I am delighted that through the LEP, we are continuing to prioritise sustainable growth support for businesses and helping them to prepare for a net zero future.

“Our resource efficiency support is a brilliant opportunity for businesses to benefit from expert advice to reduce their impact on the environment.

“I’d encourage all eligible businesses to get in touch and apply for a free consultation to find out how they can reduce costs and develop more sustainable products and services.”

Businesses can also benefit from up to 30 days of free consultancy to identify and implement schemes to reduce waste, cut costs and develop sustainable products and services.

A local packaging manufacturer accessed support from the LEP to overcome supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using circular economy principles, the business now returns cardboard packaging from its clients directly into its supply chain, reducing the need for raw materials from external suppliers.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “In West Yorkshire, we’re working towards creating a net zero carbon economy by 2038 at the latest. To help meet this goal, we’re providing flexible support that allows SMEs to decarbonise and enhance their competitiveness.

“Creating a clean, safe and inclusive economy, as we recover and move beyond COVID-19, creates significant opportunities for firms, investors and innovators to shape the new economy of West Yorkshire.”