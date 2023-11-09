Care home in Calderdale village could become 'secure residential institution'
and live on Freeview channel 276
An application has been submitted to Calderdale Council to change the use of what was Calderdale Retreat on Rochdale Road in Greetland.
The application has been made by TLC Care who, according to their website, provide “expert nursing, dementia, residential and respite care”.
The bid has so far attracted five objections online.
One says: “Me and my family have lived across the road from this place since it was built and we have felt we were living in a goldfish bowl, residents and relatives looking straight into our home a total invasion of our privacy.
"Also the noise and screaming and shouting of the residents disturbing.
"If this place is allowed to change use it will get worse and our quality of life will suffer as a result.
"Also the parking is totally inadequate for the facility. This area is not suitable for such a place.”
Another says: “This request is totally outrageous and will not only affect my own personal wellbeing but also a large number of other people who like me live in the close vicinity to this property.”
And one says: “Greetland/West Vale isn't perfect but it has just started to rejuvenate. If you approve this then it will go down hill fast, crime will increase, people will move out of the area, basically Greetland/West Vale will die.”
West Yorkshire Police say they have no objections to the plans.
People can view and comment on the application – number 23/00861/COU – on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.