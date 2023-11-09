Care home in Calderdale village could become 'secure residential institution'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application has been submitted to Calderdale Council to change the use of what was Calderdale Retreat on Rochdale Road in Greetland.

The application has been made by TLC Care who, according to their website, provide “expert nursing, dementia, residential and respite care”.

The bid has so far attracted five objections online.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former care home is on Rochdale Road in Greetland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One says: “Me and my family have lived across the road from this place since it was built and we have felt we were living in a goldfish bowl, residents and relatives looking straight into our home a total invasion of our privacy.

"Also the noise and screaming and shouting of the residents disturbing.

"If this place is allowed to change use it will get worse and our quality of life will suffer as a result.

"Also the parking is totally inadequate for the facility. This area is not suitable for such a place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another says: “This request is totally outrageous and will not only affect my own personal wellbeing but also a large number of other people who like me live in the close vicinity to this property.”

And one says: “Greetland/West Vale isn't perfect but it has just started to rejuvenate. If you approve this then it will go down hill fast, crime will increase, people will move out of the area, basically Greetland/West Vale will die.”

West Yorkshire Police say they have no objections to the plans.