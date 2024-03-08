Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Licensing councillors have approved a temporary event notice for Casa Brighouse, on Elland Road in Brighouse, stretching the time the ticket-only session for around 300 people can be held at until 3am.

However, the approval is subject to designated premises supervisor Jack McDaid and his team working with Calderdale Council’s environmental health team on a noise management plan for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council’s licensing sub-committee heard there was no issue with the event on Saturday, March 30 – specifically its alcohol and recorded music licensed hours – running until 2am as the venue’s regular licence covered these.

Casa Brighouse will be allowed to open until 3am for the event

But environmental health officers had opposed the extension application on licensing grounds of nuisance and public safety.

In particular, they were worried the extra hour would in effect see people leaving further into the morning’s early hours on Easter Sunday.

Mr McDaid explained the reason for applying for the extra hour was so to create a “staggered exit” for people leaving the event, envisaging DJs would stop at 2am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the extension was not granted, it could run until its licensed hours anyway but the temporary event notice had been applied for after talking through things with licensing.

The aim was to minimise any noise and disruption, he said.

Amid detailed questioning from councillors, Mr McDaid’s team outlined security and noise limitation equipment details which would be in operation.

Environmental health officers said they were concerned the extra hour would add to possible disturbance, with people leaving by taxis and other means, as well as potential noise levels from the event itself.

In their submitted objection they also referenced an “ongoing concern” regarding sewerage issues at the venue, which hit headlines last year, and an incident last summer where an individual had sustained injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents had also described to the council’s community protection teams concerns about nuisance parking, noise disturbance and “patrons urinating in their gardens”, environmental health officers said in their written objection.

But officers also told councillors they understood Mr McDaid had done the work to resolve the sewerage issues with foul water now going into the sewer.

West Yorkshire Police said they did not object to the application and, referring to the injury incident last year, police licensing officer Matthew Dalton told the hearing: “We are prepared to give the opportunity to show on this occasion that lessons have been learnt from last year.”

Mr McDaid said the sewerage issues emanated from a collapsed manhole which was not on Casa land and had now been relocated onto Casa’s land, with reinstatement work and fencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrons’ safety was the major aim of the extension proposal and he was happy to work with environmental health to achieve this, he said.

The event on Saturday, March 30 is called Casa Cabana and will feature DJ Danny Bond.