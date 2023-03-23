As reported last night (Wednesday), council officers served a 48-hour closure notice on Casa Brighouse on Tuesday evening, ordering the business to shut temporarily.

That order is understood to finish this evening, allowing the business to reopen, but the council will apply for a longer closure order of up to three months in court next week.

If the council is successful, people with weddings, school proms and other functions booked at the venue may need to change their plans.

Casa Hotel and Restaurant on Elland Road, Brighouse

The council says a pipe from Casa Brighouse has been pumping the sewage onto Freeman’s Cut - used as a water-skiing lake.

Ian Day, the council’s director of public services, said: “It is very disappointing that foul water continues to flow into the watercourse, despite the range of robust action we’ve taken so far against Casa.

"We’re continuing to do everything we can to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, as it is causing great concern to the local community.

“We will seek a court hearing next week to impose a closure order until the remedial work is done.

"We won’t hesitate to take the most significant form of enforcement action when there’s a clear and evidence-based need.

“We will continue to visit the premises to ensure compliance, and are regularly monitoring the drainage pipe that we capped and have had to repair due to continued activity on site.

