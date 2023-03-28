A closure notice was issued to the wedding and events business last week which forced the venue to shut for 48 hours.

It was allowed to re-open but the council has said tonight (Tuesday) that a second temporary closure notice has had to be served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says sewage from Casa is still an issue.

Casa Hotel and Restaurant on Elland Road, Brighouse

Ian Day, Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, said: “The issue of sewage flowing from an open drain from Casa’s defective drainage has not been resolved despite our range of robust action against the business, and is causing a serious nuisance resulting in continued distress for the local community and a risk to health and wildlife.

“We will always do everything within our enforcement powers to stop such issues, prevent them from happening again, and protect our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Casa has not complied with our legal requirement for the business to stop the activity causing the watercourse pollution, to remove the waste from its land, and to cap off and seal the defective drainage pipe.

"This has left us with no option but to serve a second temporary closure notice. Our request to go a step further and serve a closure order will be heard at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (March 29) at 9.30am.

"The aim of this is to impose a longer-term closure until the remedial work has been done.”

Despite continuing to dispute that his business is the source of the sewage, owner of Casa Brighouse Jack McDaid said last week that work to fix the pipe would soon begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Thursday, he said: “We’ve taken advice from solicitors and we’ve instructed contractors. Subject to Yorkshire Water’s approval, we were going to start works tomorrow.