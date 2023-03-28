News you can trust since 1853
Casa Brighouse: Second temporary closure notice served and Calderdale Council in court TOMORROW in bid to shut venue down for longer over sewage row

Calderdale Council has served a second temporary closure notice on Casa Brighouse and will urge a court to allow it to shut the venue for longer tomorrow.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 20:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 21:51 BST

A closure notice was issued to the wedding and events business last week which forced the venue to shut for 48 hours.

It was allowed to re-open but the council has said tonight (Tuesday) that a second temporary closure notice has had to be served.

The council says sewage from Casa is still an issue.

Casa Hotel and Restaurant on Elland Road, Brighouse
Ian Day, Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, said: “The issue of sewage flowing from an open drain from Casa’s defective drainage has not been resolved despite our range of robust action against the business, and is causing a serious nuisance resulting in continued distress for the local community and a risk to health and wildlife.

“We will always do everything within our enforcement powers to stop such issues, prevent them from happening again, and protect our communities.

“Casa has not complied with our legal requirement for the business to stop the activity causing the watercourse pollution, to remove the waste from its land, and to cap off and seal the defective drainage pipe.

"This has left us with no option but to serve a second temporary closure notice. Our request to go a step further and serve a closure order will be heard at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (March 29) at 9.30am.

"The aim of this is to impose a longer-term closure until the remedial work has been done.”

Despite continuing to dispute that his business is the source of the sewage, owner of Casa Brighouse Jack McDaid said last week that work to fix the pipe would soon begin.

Speaking on Thursday, he said: “We’ve taken advice from solicitors and we’ve instructed contractors. Subject to Yorkshire Water’s approval, we were going to start works tomorrow.

“As a matter of proper practice and behaviour, the pipe will be fixed in the manner it has to be in accordance with Yorkshire Water’s next specification by Thursday next week.”

