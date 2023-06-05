The Cakery, which opened on Victoria Street in West Vale last year, is set to expand and will soon be based in Victoria Mills.

Its new premises will be where Catch – the popular restaurant which shut last year after going into administration – used to be.

Owner Louisa Fisher said: “We’re a family-run business that opened our doors back in May 2022 with a vision to create a ultimate neighbourhood brunch spot where everyone feels part of our story.

Catch shut last year

"We pride ourselves on serving high-quality coffee, food and bakes for the locals of Greetland and surrounding areas.

"We are immensely thankful to all our customers over the past yet for supporting our small business – so much so that we have out grown our small shop on Victoria Street and have an exciting move to Victoria Mills on Green lane.”

She said they are aiming to open their new shop by the end of this month, with an opening date still to be announced.