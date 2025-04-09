Chance to buy Halifax town centre bar and takeaway building at auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Halifax town centre building which houses a bar, takeaway and off-licence is going up for sale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An auction is taking place at 9.30am on Tuesday, April 15 to sell the three-storey corner premises at Bull Green.

The guide price is £300,000 for the building which is currently let by Koko’s bar, Oliveta Express takeaway and an off-licence – which are all open as usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the listing on property website Rightmove, the property is an “ideal ready-made investment purchase bringing in a good yield as all the units are currently tenanted”.

The building is up for sale

"Altogether, the property has a combined rental income of £31,800 per annum, giving a yield of just over 10 per cent,” says the listing.

For more details and to register an interest in the auction, contact estate agents William H Brown’s northern auction centre by calling 01302 710490.

Once registered, people can bid online, by phone, by proxy or in person.