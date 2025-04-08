Chance to buy Halifax town centre nightclub and takeaway building at auction

By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Apr 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 16:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Halifax town centre building which houses a nightclub, takeaway and off-licence is going up for sale.

An auction is taking place at 9.30am on Tuesday, April 15 to sell the three-storey corner premises at Bull Green.

The guide price is £300,000 for the building which is currently let by Koko’s nightclub, Oliveta Express takeaway and an off-licence – which are all open as usual.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the listing on property website Rightmove, the property is an “ideal ready-made investment purchase bringing in a good yield as all the units are currently tenanted”.

The building is up for saleThe building is up for sale
The building is up for sale

"Altogether, the property has a combined rental income of £31,800 per annum, giving a yield of just over 10 per cent,” says the listing.

For more details and to register an interest in the auction, contact estate agents William H Brown’s northern auction centre by calling 01302 710490.

Once registered, people can bid online, by phone, by proxy or in person.

Related topics:HalifaxKokoRightmoveWilliam H Brown
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice