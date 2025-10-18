Charge goes up for Calderdale cafes wanting outdoor seating

Calderdale cafes will need to pay more for the licence needed for outdoor seating.

The charge for new applications has been pegged for two years at a rate introduced during the pandemic.

But now Calderdale councillors have agreed to revise the council’s policy, reflecting a rise in the application fee recommended in Government Levelling Up legislation from 2023.

That legislation made permanent provisions introduced during Covid legislation aiming to streamline the process.

Since April 2024, the council has continued to apply the requirements of the Covid-era legislation with an application fee of £100 (previously fees between £246 and £370 had been charged), with any new licences being granted for one year.

The new guidelines take into account the Government’s Pavement Cafe Guidance including national conditions around accessibility and smoke-free seating, and setting fees at £500 for new applications and £350 for renewal applications.

The default term of a licence will be two years rather than one.