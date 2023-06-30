Charity collaboration sees van from Brighouse business hit the roads for Andy's Man Club

With vehicle graphics estimated to reach upwards of 30,000 impressions a day the Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd (PPS) van will help spread the message of the peer-to-peer support groups across Yorkshire, the North of England and beyond.

This is a new initiative for the Brighouse based PPS who pride themselves on actively supporting their local community.

“We have always branded our fleet of service vehicles as they are fantastic moving billboards and it helps us to keep brand recognition high in the areas we serve,” says Kim Martlew, Marketing Manager at PPS. “When I was planning the artwork for this new vehicle, I thought it would be a great way for us to offer something else to the local community we work with, sharing a bit of the exposure a branded vehicle brings at no cost to them.

Wayne Reilly (PPS), Tom Nolan (AMC), Lucas Whitehead (AMC), Matt O’Connor (PPS), Kim Martlew (PPS)

“Supporting Andy's Man Club makes sense for us as the compressed air and manufacturing industry we work within is male dominated – their target audience for support. It is also a charity we have supported previously on our annual sponsored bike ride, where our team pick who they want to raise money for.

“I really hope this van can encourage men to find their nearest group and get the support they need”.

“This subject is very personal to me. I lost a very close friend to suicide 12 years ago who had been battling with his own mental health, it made me extremely aware of the need to talk! Andy's Man Club is helping break down that stigma and creating places for us to talk’’ adds Matt O’Connor, PPS Operations Director.

“My hope is that Kim’s vehicle wrap idea will help us spread the word within our industry and local area. Perhaps we can persuade our business peers and even competition to add the important message to their vans too – watch this space.”