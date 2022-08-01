Charity to host employment and careers event in Halifax next month

The event will provide information on all the opportunities available through the Trust, as well as hosting a market place for local employers to discuss their industry and the roles they have available.

It will offer guidance to anyone in the local community who is looking for support or advice in taking their next step.

Whether it’s unemployed people seeking employment opportunities, young people or school leavers looking to reach their career aspirations, or those currently in employment focused on professional growth or career development, the Trust will meet these needs by showcasing opportunities in a range of industries, areas and roles.

Photo: Halifax Opportunities Trust

Faye Gilling, Marketing and Communications Lead at Halifax Opportunities Trust, said: “This event is a great opportunity for anyone seeking guidance on the next step in their career. Whether just starting out or looking for a new challenge.

"Our employment, apprenticeships, Central and Early Years teams will be at hand to provide informed advice on how attendees can navigate and reach their aspirations.

“We acknowledge that recruitment and retention is a growing issue for employers, so we want to offer support for those who are seeking candidates in the local area, too. We will host a marketplace of around eight local organisations, at Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre, to help them connect with people looking for jobs.”

Halifax Opportunities Trust is a registered charity and a limited company, established since 2000.

Photo: Halifax Opportunities Trust