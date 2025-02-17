Chef from Sowerby Bridge who has cooked for King Charles, Princess Diana and Madonna starts work on Britain's most luxurious train

A chef from Sowerby Bridge who has cooked for King Charles, Princess Diana, the late Queen Elizabeth, former President Bill Clinton and celebrities like Madonna, Rod Stewart and Simon Cowell is now preparing gourmet meals on Britain’s most luxurious train.

Classically-trained Brian Clark, 51, worked at some of the world’s top hotels and restaurants before joining the Northern Belle as Food and Beverages Director after Christmas.

And he is already drawing up a set of exciting new menus for champagne-sipping passengers who pay more than £300 to travel and dine in style on the plush 1930s Pullman-style train.

Huddersfield businessman David Pitts, who bought the Northern Belle from the iconic Orient Express group in 2017, said: “We will be setting a benchmark for other luxury train operators in Britain to follow.

“Brian has a gleaming track record in hospitality and will head the train, taking full responsibility for all aspects onboard, giving valuable support to the team.

“His passion for food is infectious and we believe he will help us raise our already-high standards even higher.”

Readers of National Traveller magazine voted the Belle into their Top Ten list of the world’s poshest trains a couple of years ago.

Passengers drink their way through 7,000 bottles of champagne and 12,000 bottles of fine wine every year while travelling to various destinations around Britain.

Father-of-two Brian has already drawn up plans to give diners a choice of dishes when the train makes its first steam-hauled journey of 2025 over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line on March 1.

He said: “I have extensive experience spanning Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury hotels, high-profile events, exclusive private members’ clubs, and large-scale business catering.

“And my culinary journey has been enriched by working with renowned chefs such as Anton Edelmann, Stuart Gilles, John Campbell, Shawn Rankin, and Nigel Haworth.

“My focus is on ensuring that every dish reflects the highest levels of quality, presentation, and culinary artistry.

“Sensitive to the nuances of the local market, I adapt my cuisine and style accordingly. I set the highest standards for myself and my team.”

The Northern Belle will make several journeys from Yorkshire during 2025, starting with a steam-hauled trip over the Settle-Carlisle line from York, Leeds and Wakefield on April 5.

Then two weeks later there will be a slap-up lunch and afternoon tea special from Hebden Bridge and Brighouse.