Chic Halifax bridal designer invited to host live fashion studio at Manchester's Trafford Palazzo

A luxury bridal and womenswear designer has been wowing shoppers with her work after being asked to put on a showcase in Manchester.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

Eden Keshia hosted a live fashion studio at Trafford Palazzo to illustrate her design process.

The week-long took place at the shopping centre’s new pop-up space – TP Glow – where shoppers and brides-to-be could browse Eden’s latest collection of couture bridal wear.

Eden usually works from her studio in Waterhouse Street in Halifax town centre but was thrilled to be invited to let people see her at work, from sketching out new designs and embroidery and live pattern-cutting to carrying out live appointments for real brides-to-be.

Fashion designer Eden KeshiaFashion designer Eden Keshia
Fashion designer Eden Keshia
She said the pop-up was a huge success and it was exciting to see how shoppers were interested to learn more about the design process and how their gowns are made.

She said: “As a fashion-led label, Eden Keshia produces designs which are innovative, contemporary and led by individual style rather than the more typical bridal gowns.

"The label is committed to being transparent and showcasing the artisan process – something which can be lost in mass-production.”

Eden’s wedding dresses have been recognised by publications including British Vogue and Elle UK who have described them as “breathtaking bespoke bridal wear”.

Eden was invited to put on a pop-up showcase of her workEden was invited to put on a pop-up showcase of her work
Eden was invited to put on a pop-up showcase of her work

Now Eden is branching out to clients across the UK and internationally via boutiques in Europe, whilst maintaining all production in the studio in Halifax.

"All of our pieces from the couture and RTW collections are made in our studio in Halifax by our small but growing team,” she said.

"Despite branching out via our boutiques and pop-up stores, I am keen to operate with a considered design process that champions sustainability and slow-fashion.

"All of our fabrics are sourced sustainably and garments are made using techniques that actively challenge the fast-fashion industry.

Eden's studio is in Halifax town centreEden's studio is in Halifax town centre
Eden's studio is in Halifax town centre

"We aim to create wedding gowns and womenswear pieces that are worth the wait, worn again and again, and treasured for generations.

"I'm extremely proud that all of our pieces are designed and created from the studio in Halifax - it pays homage to the town's history in cloth and craft.”

