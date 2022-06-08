Children encouraged to get dancing at Little Movers Halifax

Children can get dancing at Little Movers Halifax

Little Movers is a Preschool Dance and Movement company established in 2007 with franchises across the UK.

There are classes at various locations around Halifax that are based on dance and movement for ages from birth to five years old.

"At Little Movers we provide dance and movement classes from birth to 5 years old. Lots of laughter, fun, bonding, dancing, games and so much more," said Kirsty Day, the franchisee at the head of Little Movers Halifax.

Kirsty, who is mum to a 10 year old boy, three year old boy and a little girl on the way, wanted to bring bring something new and exciting to the community: "Baby Movers is great for new parents to come along and enjoy a class with their little ones making unforgettable memories. It is also a great way for new parents to make friends, especially after COVID, it's a great way for all to socialise.

"Little Movers is brilliant for those little ones on the go. It helps with confidence and tiring those little ones out. A great way to dance, play and keep fit."