Raymond and May Poon have been the owners of Golden Fish Chinese takeaway on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd for 21 years.

But now they have handed the business onto new owners.

Ray, who is also the takeaway chef, said: “Thank you everyone for supporting us these past 21 years.

"We have loved being part of this community that has welcomed us and helped us thrive over the years.

"We wish everyone all the best!”

He added he has decided at 65, that it is time to retire.

Customers have been expressing their sadness on social media.

One said they had been visiting their takeaway since they were a child.