Chinese takeaways near Halifax: Owners of busy Calderdale Chinese takeaway bid fond farewell after 21 years

A family who have run a popular Calderdale takeaway for more than two decades are retiring.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Raymond and May Poon have been the owners of Golden Fish Chinese takeaway on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd for 21 years.

But now they have handed the business onto new owners.

Ray, who is also the takeaway chef, said: “Thank you everyone for supporting us these past 21 years.

Owners Raymond and May Poon are retiring and handing over the Chinese takeaway to new owners
"We have loved being part of this community that has welcomed us and helped us thrive over the years.

"We wish everyone all the best!”

He added he has decided at 65, that it is time to retire.

Customers have been expressing their sadness on social media.

The Golden Fish owners Raymond and May Poon

One said they had been visiting their takeaway since they were a child.

