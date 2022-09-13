Chocolate lovers invited to tasting event in Halifax town centre
A delicious event for chocolate fans is taking place in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:00 am
The Chocolate Box Ltd is holding a tasting event at its shop in Westgate Arcade on Friday (September 16) between noon and 4pm.
Visitors will be able to sample their best-selling salted caramel truffles, delicious champagne truffles and a selection of organic Cachet bars.
The Chocolate Box Ltd also have a shop in The Piece Hall and opened their Westgate Arcade store earlier this year.
For more details, visit the company’s Facebook page,