News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chocolate lovers invited to tasting event in Halifax town centre

A delicious event for chocolate fans is taking place in Halifax town centre.

By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:00 am

The Chocolate Box Ltd is holding a tasting event at its shop in Westgate Arcade on Friday (September 16) between noon and 4pm.

Visitors will be able to sample their best-selling salted caramel truffles, delicious champagne truffles and a selection of organic Cachet bars.

The Chocolate Box Ltd also have a shop in The Piece Hall and opened their Westgate Arcade store earlier this year.

The event takes place at The Chocolate Box in Westgate Arcade

Most Popular

For more details, visit the company’s Facebook page,

HalifaxFacebook