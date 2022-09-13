Chocolate lovers invited to tasting event in Halifax town centre

The Chocolate Box Ltd is holding a tasting event at its shop in Westgate Arcade on Friday (September 16) between noon and 4pm.

Visitors will be able to sample their best-selling salted caramel truffles, delicious champagne truffles and a selection of organic Cachet bars.

The Chocolate Box Ltd also have a shop in The Piece Hall and opened their Westgate Arcade store earlier this year.

